A man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle in Clearwater.

Clearwater police say the driver was speeding when he crashed at Court and Chestnut streets around 3 a.m. He died at the scene.

Court and Chestnut streets are closed between Prospect and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. avenues while an investigation continues.

