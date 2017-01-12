Motorcyclist dies in U.S. 19 crash in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY — A motorcycle rider died Wednesday after his bike collided with a car that was making a U-turn on U.S. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cody Michael Ryhal, 25, of New Port Richey was riding a Suzuki motorcycle north on the highway near the intersection of Commons Boulevard, south of State Road 52, around 1:20 p.m., the FHP said. James Coles, 63, of Port Richey had been heading south on U.S. 19 in a 2005 Buick Rainier and made a U-turn into the northbound lanes, in front of Ryhal.

The motorcycle struck the Buick's right side, ejecting Ryhal, who was wearing a helmet. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Coles was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said. The accident remained under investigation Thursday.