Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in St. Petersburg

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:30pm

ST. PETERSBURG — A 21-year-old man was killed Tuesday after running his motorcycle into the side of another vehicle, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police said Anthony Farmer was driving aggressively on 34th Street N shortly after noon, switching lanes between other cars on the road, when he ran a red light at 5th Avenue. In the intersection, Farmer ran into the side of a Toyota sedan driven by 60-year-old Diane Stegman, who police said was trying to make a U-turn in the intersection.

Farmer was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he died from his injuries.

Police said impairment wasn't suspected in the crash, and no charges are pending for Stegman.

