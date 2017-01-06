North Carolina man dies when car strikes him on U.S. 41 in Palm River

A North Carolina man died Thursday night when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 in Palm River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Anthony Gina, 32, of Cameron, N.C., was walking west across the northbound lanes just south of Austin Street, the highway patrol said, as Clyde Slaughter, 66, of Gibsonton, was driving south on U.S. 41 in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup.

Slaughter was just north of Austin Street in the left lane around 7:40 p.m. when Gina walked into his path, the highway patrol said.

Gina died at the scene. Slaughter was not injured and alcohol was not a factor, the highway patrol said.