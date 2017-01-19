Motorcyclist dead after collision in Seminole

A vehicle crashed into a home in the 9300 block of 113th Street N. after a fatal collision with a motorcycle. [Photo courtesy of 10News WTSP]

SEMINOLE — A 22-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a collision between his motorcycle and a vehicle in front of a post office, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 9300 block of 113th Street N. Brandon Barody, 22, was driving his motorcycle when a Honda driven by 60-year-old Laura Scanlon turned into Barody's path as she attempted to enter the post office.

Barody struck the passenger side of Scanlon's car, deputies said, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Scanlon's Honda accelerated and crashed into a fence and travel trailer outside a nearby home.

Barody died at the scene. Scanlon was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Witnesses said Barody appeared to be speeding at the time of the crash. Scanlon showed no signs of impairment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies closed 113th Street northbound during the investigation.