One killed in truck hit by train in Plant City

The Toyota Tundra crossed the path of a CSX train, which carried the truck about a half mile Friday in Plant City.

PLANT CITY — A Riverview man died Friday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train.

Nicholas Benigni, 38, was driving west on a private drive that crosses railroad tracks near the entrance to Jump Florida Skydiving, 9002 Paul Buchman Highway, at 2:13 p.m. when his Toyota Tundra was struck by a CSX cargo train traveling north.

The train operator applied the breaks before slamming into the pickup, but the train still carried the vehicle about a half mile north before stopping.

Benigni was pronounced dead at the scene.

The railroad tracks on the private drive do not have crossing arms but are "well posted for drivers to notice before crossing," the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue were investigating.