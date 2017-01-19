One killed, two injured, in Tampa crash with FedEx van

A 76-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon when the car she was riding in collided with a FedEx van after making a wrong turn near Tampa International Airport, police said.

Mary Alice Blevins, of Palm Harbor, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the corner of W Spruce and N O'Brien streets. She was a passenger in a white four-door Lexus that made the improper northbound turn, causing the FedEx van to crash into Blevin's side of the vehicle, according to Tampa police.

Both the driver of the Lexus, 86-year-old Alvin Bennati, and the driver of the FedEx van, 48-year-old Damon Gonzalez, were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. Bennati was in very serious condition Thursday night, police said. Gonzalez was in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.