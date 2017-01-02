Clear76° FULL FORECASTClear76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Pedestrian dies attempting to cross U.S. 19 in Port Richey

  • Times staff

Monday, January 2, 2017 9:53am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A New Port Rickey man was fatally struck early Monday morning on U.S. 19 near Ridge Road in Port Richey, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Related News/Archive

Around 1:45 a.m., Larry Caswell, 54, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck south on U.S. 19 in the center lane approaching Ridge Road, and had a green traffic signal, troopers said.

About the same time, troopers said an unidentified woman, 47, also of Port Richey, was not in a crosswalk when she stepped in front of the pickup truck north of the intersection.

The woman died at the scene, troopers said. Caswell was not injured.

It is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, troopers said.

Pedestrian dies attempting to cross U.S. 19 in Port Richey 01/02/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 2, 2017 9:53am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...