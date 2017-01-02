Pedestrian dies attempting to cross U.S. 19 in Port Richey

A New Port Rickey man was fatally struck early Monday morning on U.S. 19 near Ridge Road in Port Richey, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:45 a.m., Larry Caswell, 54, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck south on U.S. 19 in the center lane approaching Ridge Road, and had a green traffic signal, troopers said.

About the same time, troopers said an unidentified woman, 47, also of Port Richey, was not in a crosswalk when she stepped in front of the pickup truck north of the intersection.

The woman died at the scene, troopers said. Caswell was not injured.

It is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, troopers said.