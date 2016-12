A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 19 in Largo.

According to police, the unidentified pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was struck by a northbound 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Russell Ippolito in the middle lane at the 15000 block of U.S. 19 N.

The male pedestrian died at the scene, police said, and no charges are expected to be filed.