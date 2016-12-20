Pedestrian hit by drunken driver in St. Petersburg dies from injuries, police say

Joseph Kenneth Deegan, 45, was arrested Saturday night for DUI causing serious bodily harm.

St. Petersburg

A man struck by a drunken driver as he crossed a road Saturday in St. Petersburg died early Tuesday from his injuries, according to St. Petersburg police.

Thomas Kenneth Vaughn, 55, was crossing Fifth Avenue N at the 29th Street N intersection around 6:15 p.m. when he was hit by a 2003 Lincoln Aviator driven by Joseph Kenneth Deegan, 45, according to police.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection, police said.

Vaughn was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he died at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Deegan did not see the man, police said.

Officers determined Deegan was driving drunk and arrested him on a charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury. Deegan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released Sunday morning on $5,000 bail.

Times staff