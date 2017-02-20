weather unavailableweather unavailable
Pedestrian killed after being struck by dump truck in Tampa hit-and-run

    Monday, February 20, 2017 10:40am

    The owner of a Tampa trucking company was arrested Monday after killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident and then leading authorities on a brief chase.

    David Yribar-Hernandez, 46, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. He was released from county jail a few hours later on $17,000 bond.

    Yribar-Hernandez is the owner of Yribar Jr. Trucking, located at 4534 W Clifton Street in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

    He was driving a company dump truck on E Columbus Drive about 5:40 a.m. when he struck and killed pedestrian Stephen J. Waters, 39, near the intersection of North 53rd Street, Tampa police said.

    Witnesses to the crash provided authorities with descriptions of Yribar-Hernandez's truck, and he was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy about 8 a.m. He drove away when the deputy approached his dump truck, but Yribar-Hernandez was quickly stopped and detained by police near the intersection of N 50th Street and Interstate 4, police said.

    David Yribar-Hernandez, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer after he hit and killed Stephen J. Waters, 39, with a dump truck. [Tampa Police Department]

