Tampa man faces DUI charge after fatally striking pedestrian in South Tampa

A Tampa man faces a charge of DUI after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in South Tampa early Friday morning.

Police said David Gene Franklin, 49, struck an unidentified white male while driving a 2002 Toyota pickup truck eastbound shortly after 1 a.m. on W Gandy Boulevard, just west of S Dale Mabry Highway.

The man was attempting to cross Gandy Boulevard on foot about 100 feet west of Dale Mabry, police said.

"In this tragic circumstance, the pedestrian played a significant role," said police spokesman Eddy Durkin. "The pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the street and not using a crosswalk, contributing to the accident."

The man was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Police said the man is about 50 years old and was not carrying any identification at the time of the accident. As of Friday afternoon, police had yet to notify his next of kin of his death.

Franklin faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and was taken into custody at Hillsborough County Jail with bail set at $500, jail records show. He has no previous arrests in Hillsborough County. Franklin refused to be tested for blood alcohol content, records show.

Franklin works as a customer zone technician for Frontier Communications.

