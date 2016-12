A 38-year-old man is dead after walking into traffic while trying to cross Gibsonton Drive, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, Felipe Montoya tried to cross south on Gibsonton Drive while not in a crosswalk. He was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram traveling east, driven by Joseph Bowles, 61.

Montoya was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries just past 9 p.m.