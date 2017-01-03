Pinellas school bus driver faces DUI after crash in Lealman

LEALMAN — A Pinellas County school bus driver was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus driven by 56-year-old Dorothy Burse was struck from behind by a car around 3 p.m. at 66th Street N and 54th Avenue N. The driver of the car fled the scene. The highway patrol said the crash was minor and none of the seven passengers — all middle school students from Lealman Innovation Academy — were injured.

Sgt. Steve Gaskin, spokesman for FHP, said Burse appeared to be under the influence of some substance when troopers arrived to the scene. She failed sobriety exercises and was arrested, Gaskin said.

He said it wasn't clear what substance caused Burse to be impaired, but it wasn't alcohol.

According to Pinellas County School Board records, Burse was hired by the district in January 2012.