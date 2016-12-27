Obstructed view led to motorcyclist's death in Pinellas Park intersection

PINELLAS PARK — A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday after a vehicle ran a stop sign and cut into his path, according to Pinellas Park police.

Officers were called to the crash at 122nd Avenue N and 46th Street N around 4:40 p.m. That's where a Hyundai Azera, driven by Valerie Halick, 23, of Tampa, was headed north on 46th Street toward the intersection. A Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Phillip Ezell of St. Petersburg, was going west on 122nd Avenue N.

The Hyundai failed to stop at the stop sign, police said, and drove across 122nd Avenue N. The motorcycle then struck the passenger side of the Hyundai, causing Ezell to be thrown from the Kawasaki.

Ezell was wearing his helmet but "sustained critical injuries," according to police. He was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for medical treatment, but later died as a result of his injuries. Neither Halick or her passenger, 27-year-old James Armstrong were injured.

Halick was unable to see the stop sign, police said, because a parked semitrailer truck obstructed it from her view.

Pinellas Park police said they cited the owner of the semi — which police identified as a company called Heartland Express, operated by Phillip Spencer, 47 — for parking within 30 feet of a stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing but no charges are expected, police said.