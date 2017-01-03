Police searching for driver who crashed stolen SUV into Tarpon Springs home before fleeing

Tarpon Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who crashed into a house before fleeing the scene. [Tarpon Springs Police Department]

Tarpon Springs Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after crashing an SUV stolen on Christmas into a house early Tuesday morning.

After receiving a call around 12:55, police found a silver 2009 Ford Edge had crashed into the front of a residence at 1297 S Disston Ave.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man with visible injuries running from the scene, and after a K9 and air search, police said they could not locate him.

Police said they contacted the owner of the SUV, who said the vehicle had been stolen from his Dunedin residence on Christmas when he loaned it to an acquaintance.

Crews are determining the extent of damage to the home, police said, and four occupants inside at the time of the crash were not injured.