Police: SUV drives into Clearwater tennis shop

  • Times staff

Sunday, January 22, 2017 4:13pm

An SUV crashed into Advantage Yours Tennis Sunday afternoon, according to Clearwater police. [Clearwater Police Department]

CLEARWATER — An SUV drove into a tennis shop Sunday afternoon after the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to Clearwater police.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the store, Advantage Yours Tennis at 1875 Gulf to Bay Blvd., was heavily damaged. The shop is closed on Sundays and has been in the same location for 28 years, according to its website.

Police spokesman Rob Shaw said the SUV was heading west when the driver, 48-year-old Timothy Allan Novak, lost control. The car veered over the median and across the eastbound lanes before crashing into the tennis shop.

Police: SUV drives into Clearwater tennis shop 01/22/17
