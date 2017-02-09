Wallenda: Performer may have fainted before high-wire fall

Nik Wallenda says it was a "miracle" that his co-performers — including members of his "Flying Wallenda" family — are expected to completely recover after falling more than 30 feet during a high-wire stunt in Sarasota.

"If you don't believe in God, you better start now," the tightrope daredevil said Thursday, a day after five people dropped to the floor inside a Big Top tent erected for Circus Sarasota, which is slated to open Friday.

Wallenda and circus officials said one of the performers may have lost their balance while practicing an eight-person pyramid.

"Somebody may have fainted," he said.

Three were brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the others to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Blake Medical Center. Wallenda said four people remain in the hospital, with one expected to be released Thursday. Another was released Wednesday with three broken toes.

The names of the injured have not been released by officials. However, Nik's uncle Rick Wallenda said the most seriously hurt were his sister, Rietta Wallenda, and cousin Lijana Wallenda. Rietta sustained a broken hip and Lijana, who is also Nik's sister, has a broken jaw, a lacerated liver and other broken bones, Rick Wallenda said.

Nik Wallenda said he was assured by doctors all five will be fine.

"In the end, what matters is everyone is going to walk on their own," Nik Wallenda said.

Nik Wallenda said the performers had been working on the eight-person pyramid for two months and "wanted to break a Guinness World Record." But, "accidents happen," he said, and it's something the group prepares for.

They don't train with a net because it provides a false sense of security, he said.

One person fell 40 feet had only three broken toes, he said. Another fell about 30 feet and "walked out of the ring immediately."

Nik Wallenda did not fall and was not injured.

"I grabbed the wire and climbed hand over hand onto the platform," Wallenda said. "I went into rescue mode," and attended to those who fell.

Nik Wallenda said he rode with Lijana in the ambulance to the hospital, and she talked the entire way.

"It's been a rough couple of days," Nik Wallenda said. "Yesterday was the roughest day in my life and I've had some rough days."

Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of the Sarasota Circus Arts Conservatory which puts on the show, said the circus will open as planned Friday in a Big Top tent at Nathan Benderson Park behind University Town Center mall.

Wallenda has promised the group's show will go on in honor of the injured.

"Three words I live by: Never give up," he said.

Wallenda, who is billed as the headliner, said he did not believe the incident would negatively affect the show.

"My opinion is it will sell out quick so buy your tickets now," he said.

Rick Wallanda is still scheduled to perform his death defying craft at St. Petersburg's Sundial this Saturday at 5 p.m. despite Wednesday's fall being a reminder of the dangers of what he does.

He will cross the courtyard by walking a cable no bigger than an index finger, without the use of a harness of safety net.

Prior to the skywalk, there will be other circus-themed performers beginning at 4 p.m.

Participating Sundial retailers will donate proceeds back to Habitat for Humanity.

Nik Wallenda has found fame performing daredevil walks over Niagara Falls, a gorge near the Grand Canyon, between Chicago skyscrapers and across the rim of the Orlando Eye observation wheel.