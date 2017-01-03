Ruptured gas line closes Bruce B. Downs Boulevard near Amberly Drive

TAMPA — Crews were working Tuesday to a repair a ruptured gas line that forced the closure of a portion of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Tampa police closed Bruce B. Downs in both direction between Amberly and Tampa Palms Boulevard so crews could repair the six-inch line ruptured by an excavator about 2 p.m. The repairs were expected to take a couple of hours.

There was no threat to nearby schools but police said the repairs will delay school buses transporting children at the end of the school day. Motorists should avoid the area.

