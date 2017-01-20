School bus involved in seven-vehicle crash on US 19 in Clearwater

﻿A school bus coming from Safety Harbor Middle School was involved in a seven-vehicle crash on Sunset Point Road and U.S. 19 in Clearwater Friday afternoon. Five people were injured in the crash, though none of the students on the bus were injured. [Clearwater Police Department]

CLEARWATER

Bus, fire rescue truck in seven-vehicle crash

A school bus and a fire department truck were involved in a seven-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

None of the 15 students on the bus from Safety Harbor Middle School were injured, according to Clearwater police.

The crash occurred early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and U.S. 19. Police said a sport utility vehicle failed to yield for a Clearwater Fire and Rescue vehicle that was responding to a call with its sirens and lights on.

The collision triggered other wrecks involving seven vehicles.

Two of the five injured were fire department employees. They were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 64-year-old man from Dunedin, suffered the most serious injuries, said police, who didn't identify him.