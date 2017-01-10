Police continue to search for driver of SUV in fatal St. Petersburg hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG — Police continue to search for the driver of an older model white or silver SUV in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of 49th Street N late around 10:30 p.m., according to St. Petersburg police.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was seen sitting in the northbound inner lane of 49th Street N when a light-colored SUV struck him, slowed momentarily and then sped off, police said.

The man was then hit by a second vehicle, a 2014 4-door Chevrolet, police said. That driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was transported to Northside Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727)-893-7780.