Seffner man dies in crash on I-4 in Plant City

A Seffner man was killed Wednesday night when he lost control of his pickup truck while passing another vehicle and crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 4 in Plant City.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Alberto Martinez was driving a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 westbound on I-4, west of Branch Forbes Road, around 8:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass a 2004 Suzuki on the outside paved shoulder.

Upon entering the travel lanes, Martinez sideswiped the Suzuki — driven by 58-year-old Donna Haynes of Nova Scotia — and traveled across all westbound lands and into the center median, troopers said.

Martinez, who was not wearing a seat belt, rotated and struck the guardrail before flipping, troopers said. He died at the scene.

Haynes suffered minor injuries and a passenger, 60-year-old Brennan Lee of Nova Scotia, was not injured, troopers said.