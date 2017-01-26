Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Seffner man dies in crash on I-4 in Plant City

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:36am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A Seffner man was killed Wednesday night when he lost control of his pickup truck while passing another vehicle and crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 4 in Plant City.

Related News/Archive

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Alberto Martinez was driving a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 westbound on I-4, west of Branch Forbes Road, around 8:30 p.m. when he attempted to pass a 2004 Suzuki on the outside paved shoulder.

Upon entering the travel lanes, Martinez sideswiped the Suzuki — driven by 58-year-old Donna Haynes of Nova Scotia — and traveled across all westbound lands and into the center median, troopers said.

Martinez, who was not wearing a seat belt, rotated and struck the guardrail before flipping, troopers said. He died at the scene.

Haynes suffered minor injuries and a passenger, 60-year-old Brennan Lee of Nova Scotia, was not injured, troopers said.

Seffner man dies in crash on I-4 in Plant City 01/26/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:36am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...