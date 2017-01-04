Partly Cloudy72° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy72° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Driver hurt when semi swerving to miss car plunges off I-75 onto Fowler

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:48am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A 49-year-old Zephyrhills man was seriously injured when the semitrailer truck he was driving plunged off an Interstate 75 overpass and crashed onto Fowler Avenue.

Related News/Archive

Samuel R. Colon Jr. was driving north on in a Mack semi hauling recycled material when another vehicle changed lanes in front of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Colon swerved to the outside shoulder and the semi collided with the barrier wall, overturned and fell onto Fowler Avenue.

Photos from the scene show the tractor landed in the westbound lanes of Fowler and the trailer landed on a cement barrier in the median, spilling its load onto the roadway and blocking lanes for several hours. Two motorists heading east on Fowler struck some of the debris, causing damage to their vehicles, troopers said.

Colon was taken to Florida Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue cleaned up a small fuel spill.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the other vehicle to call (813) 631-4020.

Driver hurt when semi swerving to miss car plunges off I-75 onto Fowler 01/04/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:01am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...