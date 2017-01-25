Seven-vehicle crash in Lake Wales involves three semis; State Road 60 closed

One man is in critical condition after a seven-vehicle crash involving three tractor-trailers on State Road 60 in Lake Wales early Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6 a.m., two tractor-trailers were heading west in the outside lane of SR 60 E, near Logistics Parkway, when the trailing semitrailer rear-ended the other for unknown reasons, deputies said.

The trailing semi, which was carrying barrels of liquid used in orange juice concentrate, jackknifed in the roadway.

At the same time, a sport utility vehicle was also heading west in the outside lane, deputies said, and unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting the jackknifed semitrailer by swerving into the inside lane. The SUV crashed into the semitrailer and was then hit by a pickup and another tractor-trailer that were heading west in the inside lane, deputies said.

When the SUV struck the semitrailer, the barrels of liquid spilled onto the eastbound lanes of SR 60 and hit two other vehicles, deputies said.

The SUV's driver was transported to Lake Wales Medical Center, where he is in extremely critical condition, deputies said.

The drivers of the jackknifed rig and the third tractor-trailer were transported to Winter Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported, deputies said.

SR 60 has been closed in both directions while an investigation is ongoing.

Fog has been "very heavy" in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Stay with Tampabay.com for updates.