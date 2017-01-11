Spring Hill man dies after car hits tree, catches fire in Weeki Wachee

A Spring Hill man died Tuesday night after he lost control of the car he was driving, causing it to hit a tree and catch fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jack B. Weber, 61, was driving west around 9:13 p.m. on Cortez Boulevard, west of Morningview Street in Weeki Wachee, in a 2014 four-door Lexus when he lost control on a curve in the roadway, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the car spun, entered the north shoulder of Cortez, slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Weber died from his injuries at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Alcohol was not a factor in a crash, troopers said.