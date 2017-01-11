weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Spring Hill man dies after losing control of motorcycle in New Port Richey

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 10:21am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A Spring Hill motorcyclist died Tuesday night in New Port Richey after he lost control and was ejected, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Related News/Archive

Thomas G. Dalton, 47, was traveling northbound on Rowan Road around 8:55 p.m. and was approaching the intersection of Baillie Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle, troopers said.

Dalton veered into the southbound lanes and the bike overturned, troopers said.

He was ejected, troopers said, coming to rest in the median and the bike in the southbound lanes.

Around the same time, Kaitlyn Noel Clasen, 27, of New Port Richey, was driving a 1998 4-door Lexus southbound on Rowan Road and slammed into the motorcycle.

Dalton, who was not wearing a helmet, died at North Bay Hospital, troopers said. Clasen was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Spring Hill man dies after losing control of motorcycle in New Port Richey 01/11/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 10:21am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...