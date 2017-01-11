Spring Hill man dies after losing control of motorcycle in New Port Richey

A Spring Hill motorcyclist died Tuesday night in New Port Richey after he lost control and was ejected, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Thomas G. Dalton, 47, was traveling northbound on Rowan Road around 8:55 p.m. and was approaching the intersection of Baillie Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle, troopers said.

Dalton veered into the southbound lanes and the bike overturned, troopers said.

He was ejected, troopers said, coming to rest in the median and the bike in the southbound lanes.

Around the same time, Kaitlyn Noel Clasen, 27, of New Port Richey, was driving a 1998 4-door Lexus southbound on Rowan Road and slammed into the motorcycle.

Dalton, who was not wearing a helmet, died at North Bay Hospital, troopers said. Clasen was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said.