Spring Hill woman dies after semi slams into back of her car on I-75 in Tampa

A semi tractor-trailer slammed into stopped traffic on northbound Interstate 75 on Thursday night, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles and killed one woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pedro Martinez-Fernandez, 39, of Live Oak, was driving in the outside lane, just north of the Bruce B. Downs exit, around 6:04 p.m. when he failed to stop, the FHP said.

He slammed into the back of a 2006 Saturn driven by Nadia Anderson, 19, of Spring Hill, who was stopped in traffic, the FHP said.

The semi continued across all northbound lanes and came to a stop in the inside median, the FHP said. The impact caused a chain reaction crash that affected three more vehicles.

Anderson died at the scene, the FHP said.

Occupants in the other cars suffered minor to no injuries, the FHP said.

Charges are pending, the FHP said, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.