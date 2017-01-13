St. Petersburg police identify pedestrian killed in Monday night crash on 49th Street N

ST. PETERSBURG — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on 49th Street N and also released more information about Monday night's crash.

The pedestrian was identified as Richard Allan Palmer, 56, had no known permanent address, police said.

The crash took place Monday at 10:37 p.m. in the 3500 block of 49th Street N. At first, police said a witnesses told them a white sport-utility vehicle struck Palmer, then drove away. Then the witness said a second vehicle then struck Palmer, but that driver stopped and remained at the crash scene.

However, police said that after looking at surveillance cameras and other evidence, they determined that the white SUV actually swerved away from the pedestrian in the roadway and did not hit him. Instead, it was the second driver who struck the pedestrian, police said, but that driver stopped and tried to help.

So police said the incident is no longer considered a hit-and-run. The driver of the second vehicle, who was not identified by police, will not face charges. The investigation is ongoing.