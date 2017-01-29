Police: Man crashed car into St. Petersburg lake, didn't tell authorities

ST. PETERSBURG — The owner of a car found in Sheffield Lake early Sunday admitted to crashing it into the water and not reporting it to police.

According to St. Petersburg police, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the lake on 49th Street N near 24th Avenue N to find tire tracks and a sign knocked down nearby. Firefighters spotted the car in the water from a ladder truck, police said.

A tow truck removed the vehicle, closing traffic on 49th Street for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Investigators do not believe there was anyone else in the car at the time of the crash.

Police did not release the name of the driver and said charges are pending an investigation.