St. Petersburg police locate driver of Prius in fatal hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG — Police have located the driver of a dark-colored 2008 Toyota Prius in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Monday night.

Police say Ussouf Ristemov, 29, had driven away after striking an unidentified 63-year-old man who was crossing Fourth St. west near 42nd Avenue N around 11 p.m.

Ristemov left the scene for unknown reasons but notified police of his location later.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation and charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.