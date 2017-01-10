Sunshine Skyway blocked in both directions after two separate crashes

Lanes are blocked on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in both directions following two separate crashes on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic is passing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes after a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of dirt onto the roadway. A second crash occurred southbound, also involving a roadblock, the FHP said. Motorists should expect delays, the FHP said.

