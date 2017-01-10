weather unavailableweather unavailable
Sunshine Skyway blocked in both directions after two separate crashes

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:47am

Lanes are blocked on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in both directions following two separate crashes on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic is passing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes after a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of dirt onto the roadway.

A second crash occurred southbound, also involving a roadblock, the FHP said.

Motorists should expect delays, the FHP said.

Sunshine Skyway blocked in both directions after two separate crashes 01/10/17
