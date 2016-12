Tampa man fatally hit by car while trying to cross U.S. 41

TAMPA — A 50-year-old man was hit by a car and died on Friday night while trying to cross U.S. Highway 41 near April Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jose Monistirol of Tampa was attempting to walk west across U.S. 41 when he stepped into the path of a 2006 Chevy Malibu.

The driver, 18-year-old Davidson Garcon, struck Monistirol while driving north on the highway, south of April Lane.

Monistirol died at the scene.