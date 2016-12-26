Tampa woman dies after electric Razor scooter struck from behind in Town 'N Country

A Tampa woman was killed Christmas night when her scooter, which did not have rear lights, was struck from behind in Town 'N Country.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Isabel Alarcon Mateus was riding a Razor electric scooter southbound in the inside lane on Sheldon Road, near W Hamilton Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a southbound 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by 47-year-old Brian Edward Joyner.

Joyner did not see Mateus and struck her from behind, ejecting Mateus from the scooter, deputies said.

Mateus was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, where she later died, deputies said.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, deputies said.

The scooter did not have rear lights and was not a legal motor vehicle, deputies said.