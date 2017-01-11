weather unavailableweather unavailable
Tarpon Springs crash injures woman, closes S Pinellas Avenue

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 2:43pm

TARPON SPRINGS — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after she was hit by a truck while crossing the road.

According to Tarpon Springs police, Joan Nelson, 63, of Wisconsin, was walking on a crosswalk west across S Pinellas Avenue at Lemon Street. About 11:30 a.m., a 2008 Ford F-250 driven by Emmanuel G. Pilatos, 32, of Tarpon Springs, was turning left from the eastbound lane of Lemon Street to the northbound lane of S Pinellas Avenue.

The truck struck Nelson, who was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said. S Pinellas Avenue is closed between Tarpon Avenue and Lemon Street for the crash investigation.

