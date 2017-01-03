Third school bus accident of the day in Pinellas results in charges

ST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County school bus and SUV collided early Tuesday evening after the bus driver failed to obey a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It was third accident involving a Pinellas County school bus on Tuesday, the first day of classes after the winter break. No students were injured in any of the collisions.

The highway patrol said Deitra Morris, 55, was driving a school bus on 31st Street N shortly before 4 p.m., when she failed to stop at a stop sign at 58th Avenue N. An SUV driven by 40-year-old Daniel Thornton collided with the corner of the bus.

Neither Morris, Thornton or the passengers on the bus were injured.

Morris, however, was cited for failing to stop. Troopers cited Thornton too, for driving with a suspended license, the highway patrol said.

Morris was hired as a Pinellas school bus driver in August 2015.

In the other two accidents, a school bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after her bus was rear-ended in the Lealman area, and a bus ran into a pole after being struck by a car in Clearwater, injuring both drivers.