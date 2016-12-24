Clear78° FULL FORECASTClear78° FULL FORECAST
  • Times staff

Saturday, December 24, 2016 9:28am

SHADY HILLS — Three people died in an early Saturday crash in which an SUV hit a golf cart from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Scott Blair Wilson, 23, of New Port Richey was driving an E-Z-GO golf cart south on Monteverde Drive, north of Saguaro Lane in Shady Hills around 2 a.m. Also in the cart were Jennifer Boudreau, 36, Leah Marie Kurasz, 28, and Robert Frederikson, 48, all from Spring Hill.

The cart was struck from behind, troopers said, by a 1999 Jeep Cherokeee, driven by Victor Valdez Jr., 32, also of Spring Hill.

After the impact, the cart overturned, ejecting all four occupants. Wilson was the only one to survive, suffering critical injuries, the Highway Patrol said. The passengers all died at the scene of the crash.

Valdez was not injured.

Alcohol did not contribute to the crash, which was still under investigation Saturday, troopers said.

Three dead after SUV hits golf cart in Pasco County 12/24/16 [Last modified: Saturday, December 24, 2016 10:16am]
