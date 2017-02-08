Troopers ID Lakewood Ranch man killed in Riverview semi-trailer crash

RIVERVIEW — The Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday released the name of a man killed two days earlier when he crashed into a semi trailer on Interstate 75.

Matthew James Charron, 46, of Lakewood Ranch was driving a 2016 Lexus south in the inside lane on I-75 near Big Bend Road about 2 a.m. when he lost control, veered into the outside lane and collided with the rear of the International semi trailer, troopers said.

Charron died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Brian Rivard of Naples, was not injured.