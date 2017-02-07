Troopers ID man who died after being hit by garbage truck in Hudson

HUDSON — Authorities released the name of a man who died early Monday after being run over by a garbage truck.

Roderick J. Nelson, 48, of Hudson, was hit as he lay in the middle of Maryland Avenue west of Triton Terrace around 4:45 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A garbage truck, driven by Armando Cuesta, 52, of Holiday, struck Nelson, who died at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said. It remains under investigation.

In their crash report, troopers noted that it was dark and foggy at the time of the accident.