Troopers ID man who died after being hit by garbage truck in Hudson

  • Times staff

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 1:09pm

HUDSON — Authorities released the name of a man who died early Monday after being run over by a garbage truck.

Roderick J. Nelson, 48, of Hudson, was hit as he lay in the middle of Maryland Avenue west of Triton Terrace around 4:45 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A garbage truck, driven by Armando Cuesta, 52, of Holiday, struck Nelson, who died at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said. It remains under investigation.

In their crash report, troopers noted that it was dark and foggy at the time of the accident.

Troopers ID man who died after being hit by garbage truck in Hudson 02/07/17
