Two dead in motorcycle crash in Largo

LARGO — A man and a woman died Tuesday evening after their motorcycle collided with another vehicle, police said.

Largo police responded to the collision after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 137th Street and Walsingham Road, where police said they believe the motorcycle violated the right of way and struck the other vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were ejected from the motorcycle. The woman died at the scene, police said, while the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the man or woman on the motorcycle.