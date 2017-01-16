Two killed, 3-year-old not injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash

A Tampa man faces charges after Tampa police say he fatally struck two people in a crash Sunday night — including the mother of a 3-year-old who was not injured — and ran from the scene.

The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of N 34th Street and E Lake Avenue in East Tampa.

According to police, 36-year-old Rico Taylor was driving a 2003 Infiniti southbound on N 34th Street when he struck a 2003 Chevrolet that had entered the intersection while driving eastbound on E Lake Avenue.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Tyronda Sampson, and passenger Michael Wimbley, 28 — both of Tampa — died at the scene, police say.

Sampson's 3-year-old child was properly restrained in a child seat and was not injured, police say.

The impact caused the vehicles to crash into a third vehicle that was stationary on N 34th Street, police say. The occupants of that vehicle received minor injuries.

Taylor, a convicted felon, ran from the scene but was arrested nearby, police said.

Taylor faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, police said. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, and more charges may be pending following the results of a blood-alcohol test.

Jail records show Taylor has been arrested at least eight times in Hillsborough County. He was released from prison in 2007 after serving more than three years for grand theft, possession and sale of cocaine and uttering a forged instrument, state records show.