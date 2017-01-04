Canadian taxi passenger killed in Clearwater crash on U.S. 19

CLEARWATER — A 71-year-old woman is dead and two other people were seriously injured after a crash between a taxi and another vehicle on U.S. 19 in Clearwater Wednesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the taxi driver was traveling north on U.S. 19 just before 7 p.m., attempting to turn on Royal Boulevard when he traveled into the path of a Ford Mustang heading south. The two vehicles collided, with the front of the Ford crashing into the passenger side of the taxi.

Mignonne Coyle, a passenger in the taxi from Ontario, Canada, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Joseph Castro of Clearwater, the 37-year-old driver of the taxi, and 72-year-old Frank Coyle, a second passenger also from Ontario, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Brandon Brooks, 20, of Largo, the driver of the Ford, wasn't injured, the Highway Patrol said.

Authorities closed U.S. 19 in both directions at Royal Boulevard during their investigation of the crash.