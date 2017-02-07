Valrico motorcyclist critically injured in collision with Jeep

A 19-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday evening after he was struck by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on State Road 60 in the Valrico area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving his motorcycle on SR 60 when he failed to stop at a red light at N St. Cloud Avenue and was hit by the Jeep as he entered the intersection.

The motorcyclist, whom the Highway Patrol didn't identify, was ejected from his bike and transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was in critical condition.

Carlos Coreas, the 29-year-old driver of the Jeep, was not injured.