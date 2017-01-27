Wesley Chapel man killed in hospital parking lot after crashing during medical emergency

A Wesley Chapel man died early Friday morning when he crashed after experiencing a medical emergency in the parking lot of Florida Wesley Chapel Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The medical episode caused him to lose control of the car and crash into a guardrail, troopers said.

The unidentified 66-year-old man was traveling in a 2006 Toyota Camry around 3:18 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the hospital, at 2600 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, when he suffered the medical episode, troopers said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, troopers said.