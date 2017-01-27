Overcast60° FULL FORECASTOvercast60° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Wesley Chapel man killed in hospital parking lot after crashing during medical emergency

  • Times staff

Friday, January 27, 2017 8:16am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A Wesley Chapel man died early Friday morning when he crashed after experiencing a medical emergency in the parking lot of Florida Wesley Chapel Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The medical episode caused him to lose control of the car and crash into a guardrail, troopers said.

The unidentified 66-year-old man was traveling in a 2006 Toyota Camry around 3:18 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the hospital, at 2600 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, when he suffered the medical episode, troopers said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, troopers said.

Wesley Chapel man killed in hospital parking lot after crashing during medical emergency 01/27/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 27, 2017 8:28am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...