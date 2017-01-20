The Daystarter: It's Inauguration Day for Donald Trump; why there's a hint of anxiety for Republicans; Florida DCF given 90-day ultimatum; and Tampa Bay's 25 priciest homes of 2016

• Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday, but the weekend will get stormy, according to 10Weather WTSP, with the potential for severe storms on Sunday.

• Donald John Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States at noon today. For complete coverage, follow Tampa Bay Times Washington Bureau Chief Alex Leary on Twitter at @learyreports and follow Times Political Editor Adam C. Smith at @adamsmithtimes.

• PolitiFact will be live fact-checking the inauguration speech. Follow @PolitiFact on Twitter. Also, we'll be updating the Trump-O-Meter as Donald Trump takes action on his campaign promises. Follow along at PolitiFact.com.

• Expect plenty of pomp and a good deal of protest, too, as hundreds of thousands of people descend on Washington for the occasion. Check out the schedule of events in an >Inauguration Day guide to the festivities, demonstrations and more.

• Ebullient Republicans celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration today see so much opportunity: at long last, near free reign for Republicans to put their ideals into practice and show Americans what conservative governing can mean to their day-to-day lives. But with power comes expectations and Times Political Editor Adam C. Smith writes about the hint of anxiety in the air among Republicans who know they have to deliver.

• When a group of strangers first started organizing a local protest to coincide with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday — a massive demonstration set to take place in the nation's capitol the day after President Trump's inauguration — they weren't expecting more than a few hundred people. By Thursday, more than 14,700 people had registered to attend the St. Petersburg march for women's and human rights set to start at noon at Demens Landing Park.

• It's been almost 10 years since the Times launched our unique fact-checking website, PolitiFact.com. Today we have more than 13,000 fact-checks in our online database, all aimed at helping people sort out the truth in a complex world. But we want to do more. We want to grow. So we're asking you, our readers, for a new kind of support to help us achieve that. We're launching a project that we hope will be a steady source of long-term funding for PolitiFact: a membership program called the Truth Squad. PolitiFact Editor Angie Drobnic Holan has a column explaining the new effort this morning on tampabay.com.

• Tampa Bay's luxury market roared back to life in 2016 as an improving economy drove sales of high-end homes to a level not seen in years. Of the 25 most expensive houses and condos sold last year, eight went for more than $6 million. In 2015, there wasn't a single sale higher than $4.9 million. Susan Taylor Martin presents Tampa Bay's 25 priciest homes of 2016.

• A federal agency has given the Florida Department of Children and Families 90 days to come up with a plan to improve its care of foster kids after a study found the state is underperforming in critical areas. The "Children and Family Services Review" analyzed the DCF's handling of 80 foster care cases from April 1 to Sept. 30. In more than half of those cases, child welfare agencies removed children from homes without first providing appropriate services and were lax in following safety plans, the report states.

• Today is the last day to apply to be a member of what may be one of the most influential groups assembled in Florida in two decades — the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission. The unique panel has the power to put proposals directly on the 2018 mid-term ballot to reform and update the state's constitution, and shape Florida's future. The list of applicants is long, and many have been carefully recruited by Gov. Rick Scott, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and Florida's top two legislative leaders. Those four men will make the appointments.

• Remember the Florida Department of Transportation's plan to replace a free lane on the Howard Frankland Bridge with a toll lane? That was scrapped after local officials complained they didn't know about the state's plans. On Thursday the state unveiled a new vision for the future of the bridge: eight free lanes and two express toll lanes that drivers will have to pay to use. Caitlin Johnston explains how it will work.

• Coach Jon Cooper said his team is in desperation mode, where it needs points out of every game to get back in the playoff race. That's why this one hurts, a 2-1 loss to the Sharks at the SAP Center late Thursday night. The Lightning (21-21-5), for the second straight game, played well enough to earn two points, but once again fell short.

• The 2016 season barely had dawned when Central Michigan's Cooper Rush and his Chippewas teammates crossed the threshold of YouTube immortality. With no time remaining and his team down by three at Oklahoma State, Rush took a shotgun snap at midfield, stepped up in his narrowing pocket and flung a prayer toward classmate Jesse Kroll. Widely deemed a draft sleeper, Rush possesses the size (6-foot-2, 1/2, 229 pounds) and cerebrum that are de facto NFL prerequisites these days. A career 12,000-yard passer and game-tape junkie, he graduated in May (3.86 GPA) with a degree in actuarial sciences.

• The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has teamed up with Uber, United Taxi and Wheelchair Transport for a new county-wide program to address the "first-mile, last-mile" problem — how to get riders from the bus stop to their final destination, whether it's home or work. The bus agency will help subsidize those services to take people from the bus stop to their final destinations for about a $1. Caitlin Johnston explains how the new program will work.

• Who are this week's pop culture winners and losers of the week? Octavia Spencer treats families to a free screening, while A Dog's Purpose in trouble after footage is leaked of apparent animal abuse on the set.