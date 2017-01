DADE CITY — An 82-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing a highway, according to the Dade City Police Department.

Mary F. Waddell of Candlewood Circle in Dade City was crossing U.S. 301 near Morningside Drive about 6:40 a.m., police said, when she was hit by a 2014 Hyunda driven by Garry MacArthur, 55, also of Dade City.

Waddell was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

MacArthur was not charged in the accident.