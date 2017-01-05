Woman critically injured after crashing into concrete truck in Seminole

SEMINOLE — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after she crashed her car into the back of a parked concrete truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Jose Melendez was stopped in traffic around 1:10 p.m. on Seminole Boulevard when Marion Barner of Palm Harbor failed to stop her Toyota and crashed into his truck.

Marion was pulled from her car by witnesses and transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Melendez, 41, was not injured in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.