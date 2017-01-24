Woman killed in crash with garbage truck on U.S. 41

LAND O' LAKES — A Zephyrhills woman was killed and her passenger seriously injured Tuesday when their vehicle was hit by a garbage truck on U.S. 41.

The crash occurred at 4:21 p.m. when the 52-year-old woman drove into the truck's path at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Horton Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the woman and her two passengers, a 24-year-old man from Lutz and a 21-year-old woman, was not released while law enforcement seeks to notify family members.

The woman was driving a 2003 Honda Accord west on Horton Road when she entered the intersection and was struck on the passenger side by the northbound 2009 Peterbilt truck, driven by 34-year-old James Moore of Spring Hill, according to the Highway Patrol.

The woman died at the scene of the crash and her male passenger was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. The female passenger was not listed as injured, but was also taken to St. Joseph's.

Moore was uninjured in the crash.