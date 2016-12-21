Clear68° FULL FORECASTClear68° FULL FORECAST
Wrong-way overnight crash on Hillsborough Ave. sends drivers to hospital

  • Times staff

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 8:51am

A wrong-way crash on Hillsborough Avenue early Wednesday morning left both drivers in serious condition at Tampa General Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alcohol is a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Colonaii Bell, 33, of Tampa, was driving a 2008 Dodge Charger around 12:40 a.m. when he began to travel an unknown distance in the wrong direction westbound in the inside eastbound lane of Hillsborough Avenue, troopers said.

Around the same time, Brian James Stanley, 44, of Tampa, was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan in the inside eastbound lane of Hillsborough Avenue, west of 56th Street, when the cars hit head-on, troopers said.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the eastbound inside lane of Hillsborough Avenue, troopers said, and both were transported to Tampa General.

This is a developing story.

Stay with Tampabay.com for updates.

