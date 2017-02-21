weather unavailableweather unavailable
Body hidden for two weeks after pair fatally shoot Clearwater landlord, police say

  • Times staff

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 8:20am

Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, left, is facing a first-degree murder charge and Jennifer Elam, 44, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. They were arrested on Feb. 20, 2017, after police say they fatally shot Mary Ring, 69, in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl but spent spent the past two weeks trying to decide how to dispose of Ring's body, which had been kept in the house since her death. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

CLEARWATER — Police have arrested two people in the death of a woman they say was shot in the early morning hours after the Super Bowl but only discovered on Monday morning.

Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mary Ring, 69. Jennifer Elam, 44, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Clearwater police say the two facing charges in Ring's death are tenants at her 1132 Engman St. home.

Officers had arrived at the home on Monday morning to conduct a welfare check on Ring when they discovered her body. Upon questioning, they said that Cannon confessed to shooting Ring in the early morning after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl

Detectives said that Cannon and Elam told them that they have spent the past two weeks trying to decide how to dispose of Ring's body, which had been kept in the house since her death.

