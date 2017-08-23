Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Charlie Crist asking local youth for advice on how to stop deadly car theft epidemic

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:17am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
From left: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Congressman Charlie Crist, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway during a meeting earlier this year to discuss the car theft epidemic among Pinellas youth. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

From left: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Congressman Charlie Crist, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway during a meeting earlier this year to discuss the car theft epidemic among Pinellas youth. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is meeting with local children Wednesday night to get their thoughts on how to stop the deadly juvenile auto theft epidemic plaguing Pinellas County.

Related News/Archive

"We must come together to find a way to stop this deadly trend before more lives are lost," Crist said in a statement ahead of the event. "To truly enact change, our youth must be a part of the solution, and I look forward to hearing directly from them on how we can work together to do just that."

HOT WHEELS:Read the revealing series on juvenile car theft in Pinellas

The roundtable discussion is the third community meeting Crist has held since the spring, when the Tampa Bay Times ran the first parts of its "Hot Wheels" series, which showed that kids as young as 10 are stealing cars in Pinellas and using them for dangerous joyrides. Children crashed every four days, into telephone poles, street signs, other cars and houses, according to a Times analysis.

Eight Pinellas car thieves have died in incidents related to stolen cars in the last two years.

WRONG WAY:His sister died stealing cars. Why didn't the No. 1 car thief stop?

Police arrested more juveniles for grand theft auto here than in any other county in Florida in 2015.

But the problem persists: Three teens died earlier this month when they crashed a stolen SUV at more than 100 mph on Tampa Road.

TIMELINE:Three boys died in a stolen vehicle: Here's how it unfolded (w/video)

Participants in the meeting Wednesday are expected to come from local programs run by organizations including the Pinellas County Urban League, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League.

It begins at 6 p.m. Check tampabay.com for updates.

Charlie Crist asking local youth for advice on how to stop deadly car theft epidemic 08/23/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:26am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...

  1. The 10 silliest names for college football bowl games

    15 minutes ago CollegeBy Matt Baker, Times Staff Writer

    The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl hadn't even been officially announced when SBNation called it the silliest bowl name ever. Ten others worthy of consideration:

    Logo for the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. [MATT BAKER | Times]

  2. For starters: Rays looking for 3rd straight W

    28 minutes ago BlogsRoger Mooney

     

  3. Local craft beer of the week: Cherry Pastelitos, Coppertail Brewing Co. in Tampa

    31 minutes ago Bars & Spirits By Justin Grant, tbt* correspondent

    On Saturday, Tampa's Coppertail Brewing Co. will celebrate its third anniversary with a Florida weisse festival, showcasing densely fruited tart wheat beers from more than a dozen Tampa Bay area breweries including, of course, many of its own brews in this summer-friendly style.

    Center: Coppertail Brewing&#8217;s Cherry Pastelitos. Flanking it are Coppertail&#8217;s BOMP (blood orange, mango, passionfruit), left, and Pinky Swear (pink lemonade-flavored).

  4. Here are the 20 most dangerous stretches of roadway in Hillsborough County

    43 minutes ago NewsBy Langston Taylor, Times Staff Writer

    A new study of severe crashes ranks a stretch of Brandon Boulevard as the most dangerous in Hillsborough County. The study, part of the Vision Zero Action Plan, lists the 20 most dangerous corridors. [SKIP O'ROURKE | Times&#13; (2014)]

  5. USF football and the undefeated degree of difficulty

    2:50 PM CollegeBy Joey Knight, Times Staff Writer

    TAMPA — In the wake of the latest solar eclipse, USF fans eagerly await the next astronomical phenomenon.

    USF head coach Charlie Strong leads his team during practice last month in Tampa. [CHARLIE KAIJO | Times]