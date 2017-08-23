Charlie Crist asking local youth for advice on how to stop deadly car theft epidemic

From left: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Congressman Charlie Crist, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway during a meeting earlier this year to discuss the car theft epidemic among Pinellas youth. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is meeting with local children Wednesday night to get their thoughts on how to stop the deadly juvenile auto theft epidemic plaguing Pinellas County.

"We must come together to find a way to stop this deadly trend before more lives are lost," Crist said in a statement ahead of the event. "To truly enact change, our youth must be a part of the solution, and I look forward to hearing directly from them on how we can work together to do just that."

The roundtable discussion is the third community meeting Crist has held since the spring, when the Tampa Bay Times ran the first parts of its "Hot Wheels" series, which showed that kids as young as 10 are stealing cars in Pinellas and using them for dangerous joyrides. Children crashed every four days, into telephone poles, street signs, other cars and houses, according to a Times analysis.

Eight Pinellas car thieves have died in incidents related to stolen cars in the last two years.

Police arrested more juveniles for grand theft auto here than in any other county in Florida in 2015.

But the problem persists: Three teens died earlier this month when they crashed a stolen SUV at more than 100 mph on Tampa Road.

Participants in the meeting Wednesday are expected to come from local programs run by organizations including the Pinellas County Urban League, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League.

It begins at 6 p.m.